Centrality 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.44 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 13th. Centrality has a market cap of $243.46 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Centrality has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000435 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centrality alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00038429 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006774 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.