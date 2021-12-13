Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) CEO Sells $52,685,000.00 in Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $103.86 on Monday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 182.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on CDAY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.17.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.