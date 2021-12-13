Cerity Partners LLC Buys 120 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,903,671.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.93, for a total value of $625,923.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 38,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,656,655.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,586 shares of company stock worth $25,324,991. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $185.25 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.27 and a 1-year high of $451.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.95 and a 200-day moving average of $308.32. The stock has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -1.19.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.65.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.