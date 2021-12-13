Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 418,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 976 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 6,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $121,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,969 shares of company stock valued at $470,727.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $156.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.67 and a 200-day moving average of $156.27. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on A shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

