Cerity Partners LLC Has $694,000 Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 112.8% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 641.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $54.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.