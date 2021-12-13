Cerity Partners LLC Has $909,000 Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,645,000 after purchasing an additional 82,917 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 566.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,572,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,550 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,274,000 after acquiring an additional 250,250 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,422,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,683,000 after acquiring an additional 94,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,261,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,684,000 after acquiring an additional 39,378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $128.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.35. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $128.05 and a 12-month high of $133.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

