Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,561,000 after buying an additional 823,441 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of BP by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after buying an additional 416,962 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,316,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,981,000 after buying an additional 220,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in BP by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 287,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 53,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP opened at $27.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $91.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.87. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.50.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.23 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.84%.

BP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.19.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

