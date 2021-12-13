Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 8,500 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 123.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,790,000 after buying an additional 676,174 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,805,000 after buying an additional 898,989 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,986,000 after buying an additional 9,252,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DKNG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

DKNG stock opened at $30.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.78. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry Sloan bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Woodrow Levin bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,248,639 shares of company stock worth $61,711,479. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.