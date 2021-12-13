Cerity Partners LLC Sells 184 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.4% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.5% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $74.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 51.16%.

CERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.55.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

