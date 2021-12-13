Chain Bridge I’s (NASDAQ:CBRGU) Quiet Period Will Expire on December 20th

Chain Bridge I’s (NASDAQ:CBRGU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, December 20th. Chain Bridge I had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Chain Bridge I’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of CBRGU opened at $10.06 on Monday. Chain Bridge I has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

