Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to report sales of $63.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.44 million and the highest is $75.00 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $29.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 113.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $208.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.07 million to $218.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $296.46 million, with estimates ranging from $281.59 million to $326.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLDT shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 318,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,159. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $627.64 million, a PE ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $125,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 306,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 105,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.