Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $354,000 Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 647 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in DexCom were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 140.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total value of $76,921.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $3,243,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,340 shares of company stock valued at $16,914,846 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.44.

DXCM stock opened at $566.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $583.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.05. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 108.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.45 and a 1 year high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

