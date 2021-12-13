Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $759,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 51,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LULU opened at $409.58 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $438.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.41. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $486.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.95.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

