Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 1,955 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 37.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,281 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,014,283 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,015,674,000 after purchasing an additional 84,374 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $536,303,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,651,661 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $525,218,000 after purchasing an additional 318,840 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,945,886 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $423,707,000 after purchasing an additional 177,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.77.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $418,982.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $136,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,514 shares of company stock worth $5,023,517. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $125.64 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.10.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

