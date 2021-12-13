Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 400 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 28.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $81.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.32 and its 200 day moving average is $102.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.86. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $76.70 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOGI. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

