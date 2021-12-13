Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives $126.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.00.

CINF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of CINF traded down $2.01 on Monday, reaching $114.37. 483,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,060. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.22. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $78.56 and a 12 month high of $127.25.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 221.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 210.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 25,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.