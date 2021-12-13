Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $46.22

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 46.22 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 47.06 ($0.62), with a volume of 3085352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.08 ($0.62).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.52) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cineworld Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 83.17 ($1.10).

Get Cineworld Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 135.68. The company has a market capitalization of £642.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.