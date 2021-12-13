Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Reik & CO. LLC

Reik & CO. LLC boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Cintas makes up about 6.2% of Reik & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Reik & CO. LLC owned 0.06% of Cintas worth $23,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Cintas by 67.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 325.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $458.45 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $314.62 and a 1-year high of $459.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.00.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.95%.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 over the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.70.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

