Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.94

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.94 and last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 28732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the third quarter valued at about $139,000.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc

