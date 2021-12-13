Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 425,143 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.1% of Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $23,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 51,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $59.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.56. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $249.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.