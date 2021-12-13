Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 26,564 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 215.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,564 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $17,896,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,676,000 after buying an additional 213,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,541,000 after buying an additional 147,536 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,640,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,922,000 after buying an additional 130,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,470,000 after purchasing an additional 100,991 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 5,200 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $149,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $876,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,054. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $32.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.33.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $72.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.94%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

