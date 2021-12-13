Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLG. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MMLG opened at $27.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35.

