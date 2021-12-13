Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $971,000 Position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,810,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000.

NVSA opened at $9.73 on Monday. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

