Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $114,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.89. The stock had a trading volume of 447,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,858,732. The company has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.26.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

