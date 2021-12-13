ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 147,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 59.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 40,946 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 45.1% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 85,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 26,712 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 164.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 26,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Shares of NYSE:CTR opened at $23.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $28.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

