Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.73 Million

Equities analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will report sales of $13.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.07 million. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 137,200%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $17.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 million to $27.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.76 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $19.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLSD shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 33.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 484,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,188. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $170.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

