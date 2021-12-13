CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Short Interest Up 1,080.0% in November

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, an increase of 1,080.0% from the November 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CNFinance stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNF shares. Greenridge Global increased their target price on shares of CNFinance from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNFinance from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNFinance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of CNF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.61. 5,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 543.88 and a quick ratio of 543.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.33. CNFinance has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. CNFinance had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNFinance will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

