Coerente Capital Management Buys 2,830 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Coerente Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 4.6% of Coerente Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $22,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 109.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,296.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 104,934 shares valued at $10,677,829. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $103.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.40. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

