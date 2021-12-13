Coerente Capital Management Has $18.38 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Coerente Capital Management cut its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for about 3.8% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $18,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $235.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.46 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.82 and its 200 day moving average is $222.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 80.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

