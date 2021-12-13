Coerente Capital Management Has $18.38 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Coerente Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up 3.8% of Coerente Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $18,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $131,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 40.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,363,000 after acquiring an additional 392,318 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,968,000 after acquiring an additional 352,723 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $235.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.95. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.46 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.64%.

Several analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

