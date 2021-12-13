Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:PSF)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.157 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
PSF opened at $27.44 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.49.
About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
