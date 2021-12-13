Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:PSF)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.157 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

PSF opened at $27.44 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $10,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

