Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Decreased by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 77,235 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hexavest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $22,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its position in Comcast by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in Comcast by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,461 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.77. The company had a trading volume of 353,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,042,904. The company has a market capitalization of $218.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

