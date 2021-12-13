Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Lifted by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,223 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 22,816 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.1% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 43.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,180 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.8% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 20,098 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 56.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,908 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 98.6% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,042,904. The stock has a market cap of $217.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

