Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Plans $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Comerica has raised its dividend by 149.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Comerica has a payout ratio of 47.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Comerica to earn $5.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $84.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.13 and a 200 day moving average of $77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $51.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comerica stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 237,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Comerica worth $61,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.42.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.