Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 80.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,905 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,217 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 4.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 27.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 6.1% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 11,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $74.06 on Monday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.17 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.