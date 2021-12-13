Comparing AT&T (NYSE:T) and KT (NYSE:KT)

KT (NYSE:KT) and AT&T (NYSE:T) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for KT and AT&T, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KT 0 0 0 0 N/A AT&T 1 12 7 0 2.30

AT&T has a consensus target price of $30.36, indicating a potential upside of 32.92%. Given AT&T’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AT&T is more favorable than KT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.3% of KT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of AT&T shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of KT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of AT&T shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

KT has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AT&T has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KT and AT&T’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KT $20.28 billion 0.32 $560.71 million $1.91 6.86 AT&T $171.76 billion 0.95 -$5.18 billion $0.12 190.35

KT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AT&T. KT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AT&T, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

KT pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. AT&T pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. KT pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AT&T pays out 1,733.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. KT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and AT&T has increased its dividend for 35 consecutive years. AT&T is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares KT and AT&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KT 4.17% 6.60% 3.02% AT&T 0.67% 13.47% 4.50%

Summary

AT&T beats KT on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KT

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally. The WarnerMedia segment develops, produces and distributes feature films, television, gaming and other content over various physical and digital formats. The Latin America segment provides entertainment and wireless services outside of the U.S.. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

