Comparing ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI)

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get ContraFect alerts:

This table compares ContraFect and Aadi Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect N/A N/A -$28.16 million ($0.68) -4.22 Aadi Bioscience $15.00 million 31.48 -$4.32 million ($13.37) -1.69

Aadi Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than ContraFect. ContraFect is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aadi Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ContraFect has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aadi Bioscience has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ContraFect and Aadi Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect 0 1 3 0 2.75 Aadi Bioscience 0 0 4 0 3.00

ContraFect presently has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 309.41%. Aadi Bioscience has a consensus price target of $48.33, indicating a potential upside of 113.86%. Given ContraFect’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ContraFect is more favorable than Aadi Bioscience.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.2% of ContraFect shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of ContraFect shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Aadi Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ContraFect and Aadi Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect N/A -77.39% -45.82% Aadi Bioscience N/A -37.67% -34.57%

Summary

Aadi Bioscience beats ContraFect on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides. The company was founded by Robert Nowinski on March 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, NY.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.