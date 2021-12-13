Comparing Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) and Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.0% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Portillos and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portillos 0 4 5 0 2.56 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 1 2 7 1 2.73

Portillos currently has a consensus price target of $52.75, suggesting a potential upside of 53.34%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus price target of $49.18, suggesting a potential upside of 43.10%. Given Portillos’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Portillos is more favorable than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Portillos and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portillos $455.47 million 2.70 $12.26 million N/A N/A Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $436.51 million 3.81 -$206.97 million $0.49 70.14

Portillos has higher revenue and earnings than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Portillos and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portillos N/A N/A N/A Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 2.43% 12.97% 1.11%

Summary

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment beats Portillos on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Portillos Company Profile

Portillo’s Inc. provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 02, 2019, it owned and operated 125 venues in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

