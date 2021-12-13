Comparing First National (FXNC) and Its Rivals

First National (NASDAQ: FXNC) is one of 321 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare First National to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares First National and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National 25.79% 12.04% 1.04% First National Competitors 28.76% 12.41% 1.26%

First National has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National’s competitors have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First National and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National 0 1 0 0 2.00 First National Competitors 2156 8948 7230 508 2.32

First National presently has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 121.74%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 8.52%. Given First National’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First National is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

First National pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. First National pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. First National has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First National and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First National $41.08 million $8.86 million 10.36 First National Competitors $1.21 billion $217.66 million 12.14

First National’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than First National. First National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.3% of First National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of First National shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First National competitors beat First National on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

First National Company Profile

First National Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.

