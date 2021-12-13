Comparing Nathan’s Famous (NATH) and Its Peers

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ: NATH) is one of 70 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Nathan’s Famous to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

This table compares Nathan’s Famous and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nathan’s Famous $75.84 million $11.07 million 19.58 Nathan’s Famous Competitors $1.53 billion $103.72 million 13.62

Nathan’s Famous’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nathan’s Famous. Nathan’s Famous is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nathan’s Famous and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nathan’s Famous 0 0 0 0 N/A Nathan’s Famous Competitors 843 4498 5239 190 2.44

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 17.48%. Given Nathan’s Famous’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nathan’s Famous has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Nathan’s Famous pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Nathan’s Famous pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Eating places” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 60.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Nathan’s Famous is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Nathan’s Famous has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nathan’s Famous’ peers have a beta of -8.57, meaning that their average share price is 957% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Nathan’s Famous shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.4% of Nathan’s Famous shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nathan’s Famous and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nathan’s Famous 12.66% -21.24% 11.47% Nathan’s Famous Competitors 4.60% -36.87% 1.39%

Summary

Nathan’s Famous beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised fast food units. It involves in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate. The Branded Product Program segment markets and sells hot dog products. The Product Licensing segment comprises royalties from licensing a variety of Nathan’s Famous products such as hotdogs, sausage and corned beef products, frozen french fries, and additional products through retail grocery channels and club stores. The Restaurant Operations involves in the sale of products at company-owned restaurants and fees and royalties from its franchised restaurants. The Corporate segment consists of administrative expenses like executive management, finance, information technology, legal, insurance, corporate office costs, corporate incentive compensation, and compliance costs. The company was founded by Nathan Handwerker in 1916 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.