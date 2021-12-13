Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Insider Robert S. Lehman Sells 8,110 Shares

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) insider Robert S. Lehman sold 8,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $89,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $10.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19. Compass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 202.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Compass from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Compass in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

