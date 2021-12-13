ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Bank OZK

Bank OZK lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,048 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.77. 184,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,189,999. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.64. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

