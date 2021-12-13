ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) SVP Ellen Desanctis Sells 28,171 Shares

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.02. 5,717,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,213,854. The company has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $77.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.35 and a 200 day moving average of $63.64.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 54.76%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Raymond James upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,165 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,374 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

