ContentBox (BOX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $466,502.45

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $466,502.45 and approximately $26,218.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ContentBox has traded down 35.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00012339 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.00184891 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000987 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.