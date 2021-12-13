Contrasting Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) & Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) and Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Columbia Banking System has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Columbia Banking System and Lakeland Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Banking System $622.31 million 4.20 $154.24 million $3.06 10.88 Lakeland Bancorp $275.95 million 3.27 $57.52 million $1.78 10.01

Columbia Banking System has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeland Bancorp. Lakeland Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Banking System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Columbia Banking System pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Lakeland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Columbia Banking System pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lakeland Bancorp pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Columbia Banking System has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Lakeland Bancorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Banking System and Lakeland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Banking System 35.50% 9.41% 1.24% Lakeland Bancorp 32.78% 11.67% 1.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Columbia Banking System and Lakeland Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Banking System 0 4 2 0 2.33 Lakeland Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50

Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus price target of $40.17, suggesting a potential upside of 20.69%. Lakeland Bancorp has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.14%. Given Lakeland Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lakeland Bancorp is more favorable than Columbia Banking System.

Summary

Columbia Banking System beats Lakeland Bancorp on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services. The company was founded in March 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NJ.

