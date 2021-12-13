Contrasting DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) and i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)

DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) and i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DynTek and i3 Verticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DynTek 0 0 0 0 N/A i3 Verticals 1 1 5 1 2.75

i3 Verticals has a consensus price target of $34.56, indicating a potential upside of 61.06%. Given i3 Verticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe i3 Verticals is more favorable than DynTek.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DynTek and i3 Verticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DynTek N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A i3 Verticals $224.12 million 3.09 -$4.46 million ($0.33) -65.03

DynTek has higher earnings, but lower revenue than i3 Verticals.

Profitability

This table compares DynTek and i3 Verticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DynTek N/A N/A N/A i3 Verticals -2.69% 6.65% 3.04%

Volatility & Risk

DynTek has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.9% of i3 Verticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of DynTek shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of i3 Verticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

i3 Verticals beats DynTek on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DynTek

DynTek, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology solutions. It offers system integration consulting services, IT transformation services, and managed services. The company was founded on May 27, 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers comprehensive payment solutions to businesses and organizations. The Proprietary Software & Payments segment delivers embedded payment solutions to clients through company-owned software. The Other segment covers corporate overhead expenses. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

