Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Now Covered by Analysts at CIBC

Equities research analysts at CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

OTCMKTS:CTSDF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 13,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,158. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

