Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 11,632 MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 122.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 129.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth $150,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni bought 5,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $14.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.73. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.08%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTG. Bank of America lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.07.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

