Cormark Lowers Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Price Target to C$3.40

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$3.80 to C$3.40 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SBB has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bankshares started coverage on Sabina Gold & Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a C$3.25 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.64.

Shares of SBB stock opened at C$1.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$504.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.74. Sabina Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$1.39 and a twelve month high of C$3.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.62.

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sabina Gold & Silver will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

