CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606 in the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSGP opened at $78.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.18. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

